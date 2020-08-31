UrduPoint.com
Canada Agrees In Principle With US Biotech Firm To Import COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

Canada Agrees in Principle With US Biotech Firm to Import COVID-19 Vaccine - Statement

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The Canadian government has reached a preliminary agreement with the US biotechnology firm Novavax to import 76 million doses of its novel coronavirus vaccine, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Novavax...

today announced it has reached an agreement in principle with the government of Canada to supply up to 76 million doses of NVX-CoV2373, Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine," the statement said.

The Novavax's vaccine candidate is currently in Phase 2 of clinical trials in the United States, Australia and South Africa.

The company said the deal is expected to be finalized pending approval of the vaccine candidate by Health Canada.

Should the deal be finalized, the delivery of the vaccine will begin starting in the second quarter of 2021, the statement said.

