Canada Agrees to Give Native Children Hurt by Welfare System $20Bln in Compensation

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The Canadian government has agreed to provide $31.5 billion to implement long-term reforms and compensate First Nations children harmed by the country's child welfare system, Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu said on Tuesday.

"I'm very pleased to announce that Canada and the parties have agreed to two significant agreements in principle: one that provides fair and equitable compensation to First Nations children and families harmed by discriminatory underfunding, and the other addressing the long-term reform that's needed for the First Nations Child and Family Services progam," Hajdu said during a press conference.

The agreements-in-principle - which lay the foundation for a final agreement between the Canadian government and First Nations - include $15.

74 billion for compensating First Nations people negatively impacted by the First Nations Child and Family Services system, the Indigenous Services Canada said in a news release.

They also include an additional $15.74 billion over five years to reform the program and ensure discrimination does not occur again, the release added.

In October, the Canadian government announced it was entering discussions to reach a global resolution to address outstanding litigation related to compensation and long-term reform of the First Nations Child and Family Services system, which was found to be wrought with discriminatory practices.