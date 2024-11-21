Open Menu

Canada AI Project Hopes To Help Reverse Mass Insect Extinction

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2024 | 08:20 AM

Canada AI project hopes to help reverse mass insect extinction

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) Researchers in Canada are using artificial intelligence to monitor the ongoing mass extinction of insects, hoping to collect data that can help reverse species collapse and avert catastrophe for the planet.

"Of all the mass extinctions we have experienced in the past, the one affecting insects is happening a thousand times faster," said Maxim Larrivee, director of the Montreal Insectarium.

The decline is occurring so quickly it can't be properly monitored, making it impossible "to put in place the necessary actions to slow it down," he told AFP.

For the Montreal-based project, called Antenna, some of the data collection is happening inside the insectarium under a large transparent dome, where thousands of butterflies, ants and praying mantises are being studied.

Solar-powered camera traps have also been installed in several regions, from the Canadian far north to Panamanian rainforests, snapping photos every 10 seconds of insects attracted to UV lights.

Larrivee said innovations like high-resolution cameras, low-cost sensors and AI models to process data could double the amount of biodiversity information collected over the last 150 years in two to five years.

"Even for us, it sounds like science fiction," he said, a grin stretched across his face.

Related Topics

Canada All From

Recent Stories

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog c ..

LHC expresses satisfaction on Punjab govt's smog control efforts

9 hours ago
 Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

Germany power past Canada to reach Davis Cup semis

9 hours ago
 Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role i ..

Under-fire Spain minister defends agencies' role in floods

9 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

9 hours ago
 Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Compe ..

Grand Finale of All Sindh Youth Spelling Bee Competition 2024 held at Hayat Sch ..

9 hours ago
 Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

Australia's Kerevi banned for Morgan tackle

9 hours ago
'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting ..

'Rust' premieres three years after on-set shooting death

9 hours ago
 Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found ..

Belarusian twins missing on Turkish mountain found alive

9 hours ago
 Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

Ford to cut 4,000 jobs in Europe

9 hours ago
 NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

NA Standing Committee visits Pakistan Steel Mills

9 hours ago
 Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

Stock markets retreat ahead of Nvidia earnings

9 hours ago
 U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Secu ..

U.S. vetoes Gaza ceasefire resolution at U.N. Security Council

9 hours ago

More Stories From World