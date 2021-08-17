UrduPoint.com

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractors To Evacuate Afghanistan - Trudeau

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 09:15 PM

Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractors to Evacuate Afghanistan - Trudeau

Ottawa is helping to evacuate a group of Nepalese and Indian security contractors who helped protect the Canadian embassy in Kabul, with some having been already airlifted to safety, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Ottawa is helping to evacuate a group of Nepalese and Indian security contractors who helped protect the Canadian embassy in Kabul, with some having been already airlifted to safety, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

On Sunday, reports emerged that some 100 Gurkhas were not on Ottawa's shortlist of staff and facilitators to be evacuated from Afghanistan amid the fall of Kabul to the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia).

"[The Gurkhas] have been there to support Canadians, which is why we've worked with the company and with others to help them evacuate," Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Markham, Ontario.

"I know a number of them have been airlifted to safety."

The Prime Minister noted that the private contractors are Nepalese and Indian nationals and not eligible for special immigrant visa programs issued to Afghan facilitators, but vowed that Ottawa would fulfill all of its obligations before those who have assisted Canadians in the war-torn country.

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Russia Company Ottawa Ontario Justin Trudeau Visa Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker' ..

Japan Issues Protest to South Korea Over Lawmaker's Visit to Disputed Islands

43 seconds ago
 Global suicide deaths up by 20K in last 30 years: ..

Global suicide deaths up by 20K in last 30 years: Study

45 seconds ago
 Blood clotting may be behind long Covid syndrome: ..

Blood clotting may be behind long Covid syndrome: Study

47 seconds ago
 UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-1 ..

UK Regulator Approves Moderna Shot for Use in 12-17 Year Olds

4 minutes ago
 Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situatio ..

Japan's Prime Minister Describes COVID-19 Situation in Country as 'Critical'

4 minutes ago
 Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, C ..

Taliban Say Afghans Who Worked With US Are Safe, Can Stay in Country

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.