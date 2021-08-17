Canada Aiding Nepalese, Indian Security Contractors to Evacuate Afghanistan - Trudeau

Ottawa is helping to evacuate a group of Nepalese and Indian security contractors who helped protect the Canadian embassy in Kabul, with some having been already airlifted to safety, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

On Sunday, reports emerged that some 100 Gurkhas were not on Ottawa's shortlist of staff and facilitators to be evacuated from Afghanistan amid the fall of Kabul to the Taliban terror group (banned in Russia).

"[The Gurkhas] have been there to support Canadians, which is why we've worked with the company and with others to help them evacuate," Trudeau said during a campaign stop in Markham, Ontario.

"I know a number of them have been airlifted to safety."

The Prime Minister noted that the private contractors are Nepalese and Indian nationals and not eligible for special immigrant visa programs issued to Afghan facilitators, but vowed that Ottawa would fulfill all of its obligations before those who have assisted Canadians in the war-torn country.