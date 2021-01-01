Canada Airlines Warn Nation Unprepared to Force COVID-19 Tests for All Arriving Passengers

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2021) Plans by Canada to require negative coronavirus tests for all arriving airline passengers beginning January 7 has the industry flying blind, without guidance or information needed to implement an overly complex policy, National Airlines Council of Canada President Mike McNaney said in an interview.

"We do not know what will be deemed to be properly certified testing labs to provide results. We do not know the acceptable format for passengers to provide the information and be in compliance with the government policy. We do not have regulation and we do not have guidance material at all," McNaney told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) on Thursday.

The new policy announced earlier in the week keeps an existing policy in place that requires all arrivals to quarantine for 14 days, including Canadian citizens, who would also need a negative test to return home.

"There's a great level of frustration within the industry in terms of how we are now proceeding in this very rushed fashion," McNaney, whose group represents the country's largest carriers, said.

John Gradek, a former Air Canada executive and lecturer at McGill University, said the swift introduction of a new testing policy adds pressure to an already strained relationship between the Federal government and the airline industry, which has been pleading for a pandemic bailout while advertising flights to warmer locations.

"While [the government hasn't] said it's forbidden by law, they strongly recommend people not travel. And industry is basically saying, come on down, the flights are open, weather's nice, it's nice and warm in the sunny Caribbean," Gradek was quoted as saying by the CBD.

Under the new rule, travelers must receive a negative result on a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test - the standard nose swab within three days prior to boarding a flight to Canada, Transport Minister Marc Garneau told reporters.

The requirement applies to all air passengers 5-years-old and above, officials said.