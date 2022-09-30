UrduPoint.com

Canada, Allies Call For Providing Ukraine Regulator Access To Zaporizhzhia NPP

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 04:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The International Nuclear Regulators' Association (INRA), consisting of Canada, the US, and seven other allies, called for allowing Ukraine's regulator access to the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

"INRA members are clear that Ukraine's sovereign nuclear regulator should be given immediate, unfettered access to the ZNPP to enable it to effectively carry out its regulatory oversight role," the group said in a joint statement on Thursday.

The INRA, the release added, is gravely concerned about the current situation's potential serious impacts on the safety and security of Ukraine's nuclear power plants.

The group also said it fully supports the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) recommendations, following its recent visit, to maintain technical experts to support the plant safety and security.

The INRA includes the national nuclear regulators from Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Spain, South Korea, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Since the Russian military took control over the ZNPP, Ukraine has repeatedly shelled and attempted te retake the Nuclear facility, increasing the risks of a radioactive disaster.

In Early September, an international mission led by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited the ZNPP. The agency issued a report on the situation at the facility and called on all sides to the conflict to end the shelling of the plant and establish a safety zone around it.

