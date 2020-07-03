Canada, Allies Sign MOU Clearing Way for State-to-State Talks on Reparations From Iran

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) Canada and four other nations impacted by the downed Ukrainian jet in Tehran have signed a memorandum of understanding setting the stage for state-to-state negotiations about reparations from Iran, a readout of the conversation said.

"Members of the group... formalized a common approach to holding the Iranian regime accountable and signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation regarding negotiations on reparations by Iran, paving the way for state-to-state negotiations," the readout said after the call on Thursday.

Representatives from Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, which comprise the International Coordination and Response Group for the victims of Flight PS752, also agreed on a unified approach to hold the Iranian government to account during the call on Thursday.

The group members also discussed the impending transfer of the black boxes from Iranian authorities to France.

Canada had repeatedly called for Iran to turn over the black boxes for download to either Ukraine or France. Iran's Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has the authority to download the data at a location of its choosing because it is heading the probe, but the download was complicated by damage sustained during the accident accentuated by a strict US sanctions regime against Tehran, which would complicate the delivery of US parts.

Ukrainian International Airlines flight PS752 crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran claiming the lives of 167 passengers - mostly Canadian and Iranian nationals and nine Ukrainian crew members - after being shot down mistakenly by the Iranian authorities.