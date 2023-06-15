Canada Allocates $111Mln in Humanitarian Assistance for Syrian Crisis - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Canada will allocate C$148.59 million ($111 million) in humanitarian and development assistance to Syria and the neighboring countries to help with the Syrian refugee crisis, Global Affairs said on Thursday.

"Today, the Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced $148.59 million in funding for humanitarian and development assistance to Syria and the region in 2023," the ministry's statement said.

Of the total amount, C$78.59 million will be directed toward helping individuals affected by the crisis to cover their basic needs such as food, water, protection, sanitation and hygiene products, the statement said, adding that some of those funds would go toward sexual and reproductive rights, and the prevention of gender-based violence.

Global Affairs added that in 2023, Canada intends to deploy an additional C$70 million in funding for the region to strengthen Ottawa's current efforts to support development assistance.

Since 2016, Canada has provided C$4.7 billion worth of humanitarian, development and stabilization assistance to Syria and the neighboring countries affected by the refugee crisis.