Canada Allocates $52Mln In Humanitarian Aid For Sudan, Neighboring States - Global Affairs

Sumaira FH Published May 03, 2023 | 11:21 PM

Canada Allocates $52Mln in Humanitarian Aid for Sudan, Neighboring States - Global Affairs

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Canada will be providing Sudan, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic with C$71 million ($52 million) worth of humanitarian aid to help mitigate the conflict's impact on the affected populations, Global Affairs Canada said on Wednesday.

"Today, the Honorable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, announced that Canada has allocated over $71 million in humanitarian assistance funding to UN, Red Cross and other NGO partners for Sudan ($30.69 million), South Sudan ($31.12 million) and the Central African Republic ($10 million)," the ministry said in a statement.

Ottawa expressed deep concern over the ongoing conflict in Sudan, and its toll on the humanitarian situation of the Sudanese people and neighboring countries, the statement said, who already are affected by poverty, violence, and food insecurity.

The Canadian government also called on the parties involved to ensure the protection of civilians and infrastructure to facilitate the countrywide humanitarian efforts, the statement continued.

Sajjan, who was quoted in the release, said Canada stands ready to provide additional assistance and continues to call on the warring parties to cease hostilities.

Earlier today, the International Organization for Immigration (IOM) said over 334,000 have been internally displaced and more than 115,000 have sought refuge in neighboring countries as a result of the conflict in Sudan. On Tuesday, Sudan's Health Ministry said at least 550 people have been killed and over 4,900 injured since the conflict began.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, has issued a decree disbanding the RSF.

