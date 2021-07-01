UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Allots $145Mln To Advance Gender Equality - Statement

Sumaira FH 57 seconds ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 02:30 AM

Canada Allots $145Mln to Advance Gender Equality - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Canadian government is allotting $145.13 million to advance gender equality, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office (PMO) said.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today participated in the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum and announced nearly $180 million [US$145.

13 million] to advance gender equality around the world," the PMO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Over $80 million of the sum will go toward addressing inequalities in unpaid and paid care work, the statement said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Justin Trudeau Government Million

Recent Stories

Emirati referee Fahad Al Hosani to officiate in FI ..

16 minutes ago

Emirates Business Rewards programme celebrates sma ..

57 minutes ago

TECNO’s Born to Stand Out Campaign for the new C ..

1 hour ago

Realme Drops Two Surprises: The real Game Changer ..

1 hour ago

Realme for the Masses: The Fastest Brand to Sell M ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Unveils 160W Seriously Fast Charging Conce ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.