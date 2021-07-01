Canada Allots $145Mln to Advance Gender Equality - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) The Canadian government is allotting $145.13 million to advance gender equality, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office (PMO) said.

"Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today participated in the opening ceremony of the Generation Equality Forum and announced nearly $180 million [US$145.

13 million] to advance gender equality around the world," the PMO said in a statement on Wednesday.

Over $80 million of the sum will go toward addressing inequalities in unpaid and paid care work, the statement said.