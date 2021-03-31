Canada Allots $39.2Mln in Aid for People Affected By Syrian Conflict - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Canada has allotted $39.2 million in aid help for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today's announcement of a $49.5-million pledge [US$39.

2 billion] builds on previous multi-year commitments," the department said in a statement.

Canada's contribution is part of the Brussels V Conference co-chaired by the European Union and the United Nations on Tuesday, which the Syrian government did not participate in.

The funding announcement brings Canada's foreign aid total to Syria and the region for 2021 to $2.6 billion, according to Global Affairs Canada.