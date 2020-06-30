UrduPoint.com
Canada Allots $453Mln In Aid For Syria, Region - Statement

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 10:20 PM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) Canada has allotted $453.57 million in aid help for those affected by the ongoing conflict in Syria, Iraq, Lebanon and Jordan for 2020 and 2021, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Canada is providing $339 million [US$248.00 million] in assistance in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan and Iraq for 2020 and $281 million [$205.57 million USD] for 2021," the statement said.

As part of its commitment, Canada will contribute $295.04 million toward humanitarian assistance, $124.37 million for development projects and $14.

49 million for peace and stabilization efforts.

Canada's contribution is part of the "Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region" donor pledging conference co-chaired by the European Union and the United Nations on Tuesday. The Syrian government of President Bashar Assad did not participate in the pledging conference.

European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said participants pledged $7.7 billion for humanitarian aid in Syria, $5.5 billion of which is earmarked for 2020.

