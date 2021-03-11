UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Ambassador To Russia Delivers Letter From Trudeau To Paul Whelan - Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 10:52 PM

Canada Ambassador to Russia Delivers Letter From Trudeau to Paul Whelan - Family

Canadian ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire visited Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage, and delivered to him a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Whelan family said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Canadian ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire visited Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage, and delivered to him a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Whelan family said in a statement on Thursday.

"As we understand it, Ambassador LeClaire visited with Paul, spoke with [prison] Warden Denisov about Paul's mistreatment in the prison, and gave Paul a letter from Prime Minister Trudeau," the statement said.

However, Paul's brother, David, said in the statement that the Canadian embassy has not confirmed the visit.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan called Paul Whelan on March 4, a day ahead of his 51th birthday, David noted.

Whelan - who is a citizen of the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom - was arrested in Russia in December 2018. A Moscow court sentenced him in last to 16 years in prison for espionage last June. Whelan has denied the charges and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he has frequented Russia since 2007.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Moscow Russia Canada Marriage Visit David Ireland United Kingdom United States Justin Trudeau March June December 2018 Family From Court

Recent Stories

UK Postpones Implementation of Post-Brexit Checks ..

3 minutes ago

NEC approves over Rs 11.37 billion for Jaghran-II

3 minutes ago

Pakistan Ambassador, Nigerian Minister discuss bil ..

3 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Says Phase III Clinical Trials Showed ..

3 minutes ago

World Kidney day observed

7 minutes ago

GE, Slovenia's HSE reach settlement over troubled ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.