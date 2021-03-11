Canada Ambassador to Russia Delivers Letter From Trudeau to Paul Whelan - Family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Canadian ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire visited Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage, and delivered to him a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Whelan family said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Canadian ambassador to Russia Alison LeClaire visited Paul Whelan, who is serving a 16-year prison sentence for espionage, and delivered to him a letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the Whelan family said in a statement on Thursday.

"As we understand it, Ambassador LeClaire visited with Paul, spoke with [prison] Warden Denisov about Paul's mistreatment in the prison, and gave Paul a letter from Prime Minister Trudeau," the statement said.

However, Paul's brother, David, said in the statement that the Canadian embassy has not confirmed the visit.

US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan called Paul Whelan on March 4, a day ahead of his 51th birthday, David noted.

Whelan - who is a citizen of the United States, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom - was arrested in Russia in December 2018. A Moscow court sentenced him in last to 16 years in prison for espionage last June. Whelan has denied the charges and insisted that he came to Russia for a friend's wedding. Court papers have revealed that he has frequented Russia since 2007.