Canada and Japan Held Talks on Margins of G7 Foreign Minister Meeting- Global Affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and her Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi held bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting in Tokyo, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Thursday.

"The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with her Japanese counterpart, Foreign Affairs Minister HAYASHI Yoshimasa, on April 18 on the margins of the G7 Foreign Ministers' Meeting," GAC's statement reads,

Both ministers highlighted their "historic ties", based on cooperation and a common interest in a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region, the statement said, while reaffirming their commitment to promoting and adhering to the so-called rules-based international order.

As part of the talks, Joly and Hayashi discussed both countries' Indo-Pacific strategies, the statement said, noting the ministers were satisfied with the progress made on implementing the Canada-Japan Action Plan, which identifies six areas of cooperation to advance common interest in the region.

In addition, Ottawa and Tokyo emphasised the importance of their bilateral commercial ties, pledging to increase collaboration on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and at the World Trade Organization, the statement continued.

As they remain committed to global and regional peace, the ministers rejected any attempts to unilaterally undermine stability, with both countries once again reaffirming their commitment to support Ukraine.

Joly and Hayashi also condemned North Korea's continued ballistic missile launches and noted they would continue to support international efforts to "constrain" what they qualified as "provocative" actions.

Canada and Japan reaffirmed their commitment to the multinational effort to help monitor United Nations sanctions against North Korea," the statement said.

Joly recently visited South Korea and Japan to hold bilateral talks and attend the G7 Foreign Ministers Meeting.