Canada Announces $230Mln in Support of Indigenous Communities Amid Pandemic - Ministry

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The Canadian government is committing an additional $230 million in funding to support indigenous communities and organizations amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Indigenous Services Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Indigenous Services, announced an additional C$305 million [$230.21 million USD] to support Indigenous Peoples during the COVID-19 pandemic, through the Indigenous Community Support Fund," the statement said.

The funds will use to support a number of indigenous services, including nutritional, educational and mental support programs.

The monetary injection will be available to all First Nations, Inuit, and Metis communities, and bodies serving Indigenous peoples.

Monday's announcement builds on the $517.08 million committed to indigenous communities and organizations through the Indigenous Community Support Fund, which was first announced on March 18.