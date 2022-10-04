UrduPoint.com

Canada Announces $300Mln Hurricane Fiona Fund To Repair Damaged Infrastructure - Trudeau

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 08:59 PM

The Canadian government established a new C$300 million (US$221.2 million) hurricane Fiona recovery fund to support projects to repair and rebuild storm-affected critical infrastructure and communities, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday

"Today, the Federal government is announcing the new $300 million hurricane Fiona recovery fund," Trudeau said during a press briefing. "This funding will support projects to repair and rebuild storm-damaged critical infrastructure such as wharves, support the cleanup of fishing gear so that boats and marine life can once again safely navigate these waters, of course, help local businesses and communities rebuild and recover.

Trudeau said the new fund will support anybody in a need to rebuild infrastructure and will help anyone who is not covered by other programs in Canada.

Hurricane Fiona hit the east coast of Canada on September 24, causing blackouts and property damage. According to the information of a power outage monitoring portal, over half-a-million Canadians were left without electricity. According to media reports, at least three people have been reported dead as a result of the hurricane.

In September, hurricane Fiona swept through Puerto Rico, causing an island-wide power outage. It was accompanied by a record amount of precipitation.

