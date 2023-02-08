UrduPoint.com

Canada Announces $34Bln In New Healthcare Funding For Provinces - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Canada Announces $34Bln in New Healthcare Funding for Provinces - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Canada's Federal government unveiled C$46.2 billion ($34.4 billion) in new funding for provinces to alleviate the country's strained health system, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said in a statement.

"Today's announcement is about strengthening our health care system to address existing challenges and provide Canadians with the safe, high-quality care they need and deserve, including when it comes to mental health. Building on the lessons of the pandemic, we will continue to take a Team Canada approach to deliver the best results for patients, support our health care workers, and protect our health care system now and into the future," Trudeau said as quoted in the release on Tuesday.

The federal government, according to the statement, will increase health funding to provinces and territories by a total of C$196.

1 billion over 10 years.

C$2 billion will be allocated to Canada Health Transfer (CHT) to address the pressure on the healthcare system, particularly in pediatric hospitals and emergency rooms, according to the release.

The new funds will also provide C$25 billion to advance health priorities through bilateral agreements supporting the needs of people in each province in areas of family services, health workers and backlogs, mental health and substance abuse, and modernization of the health system, the statement added.

Additionally, the plan provides C$1.7 billion over five years for hourly wage increases for personal support workers and similar professionals, and C$2 billion over ten years to address the challenges indigenous people face when it comes to accessing healthcare services.

