Canada Announces $410Mln In New Funding, Projects For Kiev At NATO Summit - Trudeau Office

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 09:24 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Canada will be providing Ukraine with an additional C$541 million ($410 million) in assistance on top of the C$8 billion provided since February 2022, the prime minister's office (PMO) said on Wednesday.

"At the Summit, the Prime Minister announced $541 million in new funding and projects to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security. The new funding for Ukraine builds on the over $8 billion in multifaceted assistance Canada has dedicated since the beginning of 2022 and builds on the announcement the Prime Minister made in Latvia this week to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE, part of NATO's defence and deterrence measures in Eastern Europe, and double Canada's current presence in the country," the PMO said in a statement.

With the latest assistance, Canada has pledged over C$8.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, including C$1 billion in military assistance since Russia began its special military operation. Canada has also trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers under Operation Unifier.

