Canada Announces $410Mln in New Funding, Projects for Ukraine at NATO Summit - PMO

Canada will provide an additional C$541 million (US$410 million) in new funding for projects to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security, the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Canada will provide an additional C$541 million (US$410 million) in new funding for projects to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security, the Office of the Prime Minister (PMO) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"At the Summit, the Prime Minister (Justin Trudeau) announced $541 million in new funding and projects to support Ukraine and strengthen transatlantic security. The new funding for Ukraine builds on the over $8 billion in multifaceted assistance Canada has dedicated since the beginning of 2022 and builds on the announcement the Prime Minister made in Latvia this week to renew and expand Operation REASSURANCE, part of NATO's defense and deterrence measures in Eastern Europe, and double Canada's current presence in the country," the statement said.

Canada remains committed to continuing its military support for Ukraine and has decided to fulfill a request made by Kiev on the supply of additional drone cameras and has made a new US$36.

9 million investment to the Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine for the provision of fuel and food rations, among other non-lethal aid.

The funding will also include $2 million in cyber-security assistance, the statement said.

As part of its efforts to strengthen transatlantic security, Canada awarded a $341.1 million to Thales Canada Inc, to provide in-service support for the Canadian Armed Forces minor warships and auxiliary vessels fleet for the next five years, with the possibility of extension for up to 19 years, the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trudeau also announced that Canada would be welcoming Ukrainian officer cadets for intensive training at the St-Jean Royal Military College.

Since Russia began its special military operation in Ukraine, Canada has provided over $6 billion in military, financial and humanitarian assistance to Kiev and has trained nearly 40,000 Ukrainian soldiers since 2015.