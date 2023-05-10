Canada Announces Bid for Seat on UN Human Rights Council - Foreign Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Canada will pursue a seat on the United Nations Human Rights Council, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said on Tuesday.

"Today, I'm pleased that Canada will be seeking a seat at the UN Human Rights Council," Joly said during a press briefing.

Canada's candidacy is rooted in six priorities, including seeking justice for "frontline" human rights defenders, advancing gender equality, realizing the rights of indigenous peoples AND striving for an inclusive future, Joly said.

Canada will also focus on protecting human rights online and addressing climate change, Joly added.