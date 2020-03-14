UrduPoint.com
Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Finance Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

Canada is establishing a C$10 billion credit program to stimulate the economy beset by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) Canada is establishing a C$10 billion credit program to stimulate the economy beset by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Finance Minister Bill Morneau announced on Friday.

"Today, I'm announcing that we are establishing our credit facility program to support businesses and to stimulate the economy.

This will make 10 billion dollars [$7.17 billion USD] available in additional support for Canadian businesses through the Business Development Bank of Canada and Export Development Canada," Morneau said.

