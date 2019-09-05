Canada Announces Emergency Aid for Hurricane-Hit Bahamas - Foreign Ministry

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Ottawa is offering half a million Dollars in emergency support plus damage assessment teams after the islands were hammered by Hurricane Dorian, one of the strongest Atlantic storms of all time, Global Affairs Canada said in a statement on Wednesday

"In the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, Canada is also announcing up to $500,000 in emergency assistance to support experienced humanitarian organizations," Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland and International Development Minister Maryam Monsef said.

An airport engineering specialist is now in Nassau as part of two Regional Rapid Needs Assessment Teams led by the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) to provide a clearer picture of the storm's impact on the affected populations and their needs," the statement said.

Canada's contribution will support the efforts of humanitarian partners to respond quickly to needs once assessments are completed of those communities most affected by the disaster, they added.