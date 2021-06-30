Canada Announces Funding for 4 Projects to Boost COVID-19 Vaccine Uptake - Statement

Canada will fund four projects intended to increase coronavirus vaccine uptake, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2021) Canada will fund four projects intended to increase coronavirus vaccine uptake, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said on Wednesday.

"These projects are using tailored strategies to address why some people have not yet received the COVID-19 vaccine. Supporting community-based solutions helps remove systemic barriers to vaccination and will protect more people - and communities - from COVID-19," Minister of Health Patty Hajdu said in a statement.

The unspecified amount of funding will be provided to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, Nova Scotia's Department of Health and Wellness, the University of British Columbia and advocacy group, Women's Health in Women's Hands, to encourage vaccination in populations that have been hard-hit by the pandemic and where vaccine uptake has been lukewarm.

The projects will be funded through the Immunization Partnership Fund (IPF), which, to date, has received over $50 million in taxpayer money.

According to Our World in Data, 68 percent of Canadians have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, however, the country currently ranks just 57th for fully vaccinated individuals.