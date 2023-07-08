Canada Announces Opposition to Use of Cluster Munitions Amid US Supplies to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) The Canadian government said on Saturday that it remained opposed to the use of cluster munitions following the United States' decision to deliver such weapons to Ukraine.

"We do not support the use of cluster munitions and are committed to putting an end to the effects cluster munitions have on civilians - particularly children," the government's statement was quoted as saying by the CTV news broadcaster.

Ottawa's stance on the matter is guided by the Convention on Cluster Munitions to which it is a signatory, the government reportedly added. The treaty prohibits the production, use, transfer and stockpiling of cluster munitions.

"Canada is fully compliant with the Convention and we take seriously our obligation under the Convention to encourage its universal adoption," the statement read.

On Friday, the United States unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions. The weapons are banned by the international convention, which has been ratified by 123 countries, excluding the US and Ukraine.

Russian Ambassador to Washington Anatoly Antonov warned on Friday that the decision by the US to deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine was a "provocation" pushing humankind closer to a new world war.