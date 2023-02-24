WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Canada announced on Friday over $32 million in additional support to strengthen Ukraine's security and stabilization on the first anniversary of Russia's special military operation.

"As Ukraine and the international community mark this sombre day, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Foreign Affairs, today announced Canada's contribution of more than $32 million in support to further strengthen Ukraine's security and stabilization," Global Affairs Canada said in a statement.

The assistance includes $7.

5 million for demining efforts, over $13 million for accountability measures, including to address conflict-related sexual violence, and more than $12 million to counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats, the statement added.

Canada also joined the US, the UK and the EU in the Atrocity Crimes Advisory Group for Ukraine (ACA), which will directly support the efforts of the War Crimes Units of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine to document, preserve, and analyze evidence of alleged war crimes and other atrocities committed in Ukraine.