UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Appeals Ruling That Invalidated 'Safe Third Country' Agreement - Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 22nd August 2020 | 12:50 AM

Canada Appeals Ruling That Invalidated 'Safe Third Country' Agreement - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2020) Canada appealed a ruling that invalidated a deal with the United States requiring refugees to seek asylum in the first country of arrival, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement on Friday.

On July 22, Federal Court Justice Ann Marie McDonald ruled that the "Safe Third Country Agreement" - intended to manage the flow of refugee claimants between the United States and Canada - is in violation of section 7 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which guarantees life, liberty and security of person.

"Today, the Government of Canada filed an appeal to the Federal Court of Appeal as it has assessed that there are factual and legal errors in some of the Federal Court's key findings," Blair said.

The minister said there are important legal principles to be determined in this case and the government must be given clarity as to how to proceed in enforcing asylum laws.

The ruling, which certified the claim that the United States cannot be deemed a "safe third country," was suspended for six months to allow the Canadian Parliament time to respond.

Asylum seekers have exploited a loophole in the border agreement between the United States and Canada, which allows them to enter Canada outside official ports of entry and to make a refugee claim on Canadian soil. The legal gap created a number of irregular entry hot-spots, including the infamous Roxham Road so-called crossing between the US state of New York and Canadian province of Quebec.

According to Canadian government data, 58,255 individuals have irregularly crossed the Canada-United States border between February 2017 and March 2020.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit upheld earlier this month a similar court decision to block the Trump administration from denying asylum to migrants who traveled through a third country before reaching the southern US border.

Related Topics

Parliament Canada Trump Road New York United States February March July Border 2017 2020 From Government Refugee Agreement Court

Recent Stories

US Tries New Way to Activate UN Procedure to Resto ..

48 minutes ago

FM Qureshi leaves China after completing two-day v ..

1 hour ago

WHO chief brands corruption around virus safety ge ..

1 hour ago

Rohingya crisis needs lasting solutions amid coron ..

1 hour ago

Mali Opposition Leader Sent Letters to Family for ..

1 hour ago

Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbre ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.