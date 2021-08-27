Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule as Special Envoy for Afghanistan - Top Diplomat

(@FahadShabbir)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Canada's former ambassador to Afghanistan has been appointed as Ottawa's special envoy for the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday.

"To strengthen our commitment to Afghanistan, I have appointed David Sproule, former ambassador to Afghanistan, as our new Senior official for Afghanistan," Garneau said in a statement via Twitter.

Sproule, who served as Canada's ambassador to Afghanistan between 2005 and 2007, is already participating in discussions regarding the crisis in Afghanistan with Canadian allies and regional partners in Doha, Qatar, Garneau added during a press briefing.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) militants entered the Afghan capital on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Thousands of Afghans continue to break into the Kabul airport in hopes of flying out of the country.