UrduPoint.com

Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule As Special Envoy For Afghanistan - Top Diplomat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 09:41 PM

Canada Appoints Former Ambassador Sproule as Special Envoy for Afghanistan - Top Diplomat

Canada's former ambassador to Afghanistan has been appointed as Ottawa's special envoy for the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Canada's former ambassador to Afghanistan has been appointed as Ottawa's special envoy for the war-torn country, Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said on Friday.

"To strengthen our commitment to Afghanistan, I have appointed David Sproule, former ambassador to Afghanistan, as our new Senior official for Afghanistan," Garneau said in a statement via Twitter.

Sproule, who served as Canada's ambassador to Afghanistan between 2005 and 2007, is already participating in discussions regarding the crisis in Afghanistan with Canadian allies and regional partners in Doha, Qatar, Garneau added during a press briefing.

The Taliban (banned in Russia) militants entered the Afghan capital on August 15, ending a weeks-long offensive and resulting in the collapse of the US-backed government. The seizure of power has forced thousands of Afghans to seek refuge from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Thousands of Afghans continue to break into the Kabul airport in hopes of flying out of the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Canada Twitter Qatar Ottawa David Doha August From Government Airport

Recent Stories

Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Dipl ..

Biden Says US Ready to Use 'Other Options' if Diplomacy Fails in Dealing With Ir ..

4 minutes ago
 WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Tre ..

WHO Says Hurrying to Send Supplies to Hospital Treating Kabul Airport Attack Vic ..

4 minutes ago
 PSB Executive Committee meeting held

PSB Executive Committee meeting held

4 minutes ago
 Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coro ..

Half of All US Teens Have Received at Least 1 Coronavirus Vaccine Dose - CDC Dir ..

4 minutes ago
 Italy's Berlusconi Admitted to Milan Hospital for ..

Italy's Berlusconi Admitted to Milan Hospital for Medical Check-Up - Reports

4 minutes ago
 1,806,738 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

1,806,738 people vaccinated in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.