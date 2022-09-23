Canada Appoints Jennifer May as Ambassador to China

UrduPoint.com

Canada has appointed Jennifer May as its ambassador to China, the prime minister's office said on Friday

"As Ambassador to China, Ms. May will lead Canada's important work in standing up for democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law," the press release stated.

May's experience in Canada's public service has spanned over 30 years across three continents. She was most recently appointed as Canada's ambassador to Brazil in 2019 and has served in Canadian diplomatic missions in Europe, Latin America, and Asia, including in Beijing.

She joined the Department of External Affairs in 1990.

May will work to advance Canadian priorities in the Canada-China relationship, the release added, including supporting the long-standing people-to-people, economic, and business ties between the two countries. More than 1.8 million Canadians are of Chinese origin, Chinese languages are the most spoken languages in Canada after English and French, and immigrants born in China are one of Canada's largest immigrant groups.

