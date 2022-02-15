Canada Approves $393Mln Loan to Ukraine, $6.1Mln in Lethal Weapons - Trudeau

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) The Canadian government has approved lethal military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $6.1 million as well as a loan of up to $392.9 million amid rising tensions with Russia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a press conference.

"Today, we are announcing that Canada will offer a loan of up to C$500 million ($392.9 million USD) in loans to the government of Ukraine. following conversations with our Ukrainian partners, I have approved the provision of C$7.8 million ($6.1 million USD) worth of lethal equipment and ammunition," Trudeau said on Monday.