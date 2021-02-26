UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Approves AstraZeneca Covid Vaccine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 08:37 PM

Canada approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Canadian authorities said Friday they have approved a third Covid-19 vaccine, greenlighting that of AstraZeneca

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Canadian authorities said Friday they have approved a third Covid-19 vaccine, greenlighting that of AstraZeneca.

It joins the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs.

"Great news! Heath Canada has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine," tweeted Pablo Rodriguez, government leader in the House of Commons.

The government has ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, reports said.

As of Friday, Canada has reported more than 858,000 cases of the coronavirus and 21,865 fatalities.

Altogether Canada has ordered or reserved more than 400 million doses of vaccine from seven suppliers for a population of 38 million.

Related Topics

Canada From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AC Haripur inaugurates first Montessori school at ..

59 seconds ago

Hague Court Rules The Netherlands' Protest-Causing ..

1 minute ago

US expert panel debating Johnson & Johnson Covid v ..

5 minutes ago

Election campaign begins in Ivory Coast

5 minutes ago

Algeria anti-govt protesters hit streets after yea ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court Bar Association elections on Feb ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.