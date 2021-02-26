Canada approves AstraZeneca Covid vaccine

Canadian authorities said Friday they have approved a third Covid-19 vaccine, greenlighting that of AstraZeneca

It joins the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna jabs.

"Great news! Heath Canada has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine," tweeted Pablo Rodriguez, government leader in the House of Commons.

The government has ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, reports said.

As of Friday, Canada has reported more than 858,000 cases of the coronavirus and 21,865 fatalities.

Altogether Canada has ordered or reserved more than 400 million doses of vaccine from seven suppliers for a population of 38 million.