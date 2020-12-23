Canada approves Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine: health dept

Canada has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the health department announced Wednesday, two weeks after authorizing immunizations with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Canada has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the health department announced Wednesday, two weeks after authorizing immunizations with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

"Health Canada ... has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," the department said in a statement.