UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Approves Moderna As Second Covid-19 Vaccine: Health Dept

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 10:13 PM

Canada approves Moderna as second Covid-19 vaccine: health dept

Canada has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the health department announced Wednesday, two weeks after authorizing immunizations with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot

Ottawa, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Canada has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the health department announced Wednesday, two weeks after authorizing immunizations with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

"Health Canada ... has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," the department said in a statement.

Related Topics

Canada

Recent Stories

Brand Dubai creates unique creative experiences in ..

16 minutes ago

UN declaration of 4th February as International Da ..

16 minutes ago

Arab Media Forum: Egypt’s State Minister of Info ..

16 minutes ago

WAM Report: Why respect, equality, coexistence are ..

1 hour ago

In the virtual presence of Mohammed bin Rashid, Du ..

1 hour ago

World faces &#039;pandemic of misinformation&#039; ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.