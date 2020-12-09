UrduPoint.com
Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Agency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 09:59 PM

Canadian health regulators have approved the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Health Canada said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Canadian health regulators have approved the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine, Health Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Health Canada received Pfizer's submission on October 9, 2020 and after a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada," the statement said.

