UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Agency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 10:40 PM

Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Agency

Canadian health regulators have approved the country's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, granting emergency authorization to Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, Health Canada said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Canadian health regulators have approved the country's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, granting emergency authorization to Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, Health Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Health Canada received Pfizer's submission on October 9, 2020 and after a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada," the statement said.

Health Canada said it has been conducting a rolling review of the vaccine candidate since Pfizer and BioNTech submitted the original application on October 9 and vowed to release more information in the coming weeks.

The vaccine could arrive in Canada in short order, according to BioNTech Chief business and Commercial Officer Sean Marett, who said earlier this week that the turnover between approval and shipment can be as little as 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a Canadian government official told the CBC broadcaster that "most, if not all" of the initial vaccine supply will originate from Pfizer's production facility in Belgium in light of US President Donald Trump's executive order that mandates the prioritization of domestic vaccine distribution over shipments to foreign countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canada is expected receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech before the end of December, which will allow up to 124,500 Canadians to be vaccinated before the end of the year.

Related Topics

Business Canada Trump Belgium Justin Trudeau October December 2020 All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

DHA inaugurates new medical fitness, occupational ..

11 minutes ago

Govt is ready to hold dialogue with opposition on ..

1 minute ago

RWMC & Albayrak cleanliness awareness campaign und ..

1 minute ago

Man held for killing 24 years old girl

1 minute ago

Emirati Parliamentary Division participates in ‘ ..

26 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid attends graduation of 35 DEWA st ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.