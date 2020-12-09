Canada Approves Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine - Health Agency

Canadian health regulators have approved the country's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, granting emergency authorization to Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, Health Canada said in a statement on Wednesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Canadian health regulators have approved the country's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus, granting emergency authorization to Pfizer's and BioNTech's vaccine candidate, Health Canada said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Health Canada received Pfizer's submission on October 9, 2020 and after a thorough, independent review of the evidence, Health Canada has determined that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine meets the Department's stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements for use in Canada," the statement said.

Health Canada said it has been conducting a rolling review of the vaccine candidate since Pfizer and BioNTech submitted the original application on October 9 and vowed to release more information in the coming weeks.

The vaccine could arrive in Canada in short order, according to BioNTech Chief business and Commercial Officer Sean Marett, who said earlier this week that the turnover between approval and shipment can be as little as 24 hours.

On Tuesday, a Canadian government official told the CBC broadcaster that "most, if not all" of the initial vaccine supply will originate from Pfizer's production facility in Belgium in light of US President Donald Trump's executive order that mandates the prioritization of domestic vaccine distribution over shipments to foreign countries.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canada is expected receive up to 249,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech before the end of December, which will allow up to 124,500 Canadians to be vaccinated before the end of the year.