Canada Approves Use of Pfizer Vaccine For Children Aged 12 to 15 - Health Agency

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Ottawa government has approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to immunize children between the ages of 12 and 15, Health Canada announced on Wednesday.

"Today, Health Canada authorized the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in children 12 to 15 years of age," the Canadian national health agency said in a statement. "This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for use in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."

Health Canada received an application to expand the indication of Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine on April 16, 2021.

The vaccine was initially authorized for use in people 16 years of age and older on December 9, 2020, the statement noted.

"After completing a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the Department has determined that this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 when used in children between 12 and 15 years of age," Health Canada said.

Health Canada said it had placed terms and conditions requiring Pfizer-BioNTech to continue providing information on the safety, efficacy and quality of the vaccine in the 12-to-15 age group to ensure its benefits continued to be demonstrated once it was on the market.