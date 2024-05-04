Open Menu

Canada Arrests Three Over Killing Of Sikh Activist: Media

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Canada arrests three over killing of Sikh activist: media

Vancouver, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Canadian police arrested three members of an alleged hit squad they believe was ordered by the Indian government to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver last year, local media reported Friday.

The killing ignited a diplomatic firestorm between Ottawa and New Delhi, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last September publicly linking Indian intelligence to Nijjar's death.

India dismissed the charges as "absurd" and responded furiously, briefly curbing visas for Canadians and forcing Ottawa to withdraw diplomats.

Canadian broadcaster CBC, citing documents submitted in a western Canadian court, said the three arrested men are faced with first degree murder and conspiracy charges.

They are accused of being shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed.

CBC said police were also investigating possible links to three more murders, including of an 11-year-old boy in Edmonton. Police are reportedly set to hold a press conference later Friday.

Nijjar, who immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a Canadian citizen in 2015, advocated for a separate Sikh state carved out of India.

He was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.

In June last year he was shot dead by two masked assailants in the parking lot of a Sikh temple near the west coast city of Vancouver.

Related Topics

India Dead Murder Prime Minister Police Canada Ottawa Edmonton Vancouver New Delhi Temple Justin Trudeau June September 2015 Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

Pakistan marks World Press Freedom Day

3 hours ago
 High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

High-level Saudi business delegation due on May 5

3 hours ago
 Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

Stocks heat up as US labour market cools

3 hours ago
 President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

President approves Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024

3 hours ago
 Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segm ..

Implementation of merit, justice to oppressed segments top priorities: CPO

3 hours ago
 Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK ..

Overseas Kashmir community delegation calls on AJK President, discusses latest s ..

3 hours ago
Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

Govt believes in freedom of press: Amir Muqam

4 hours ago
 Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

Labour urges UK election after Tory losses

4 hours ago
 Health authorities asked for action against allege ..

Health authorities asked for action against alleged illegal tenders at Services ..

4 hours ago
 Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking ..

Spain scraps national bullfighting prize sparking debate

4 hours ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahza ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan visits Rawalpindi ..

4 hours ago
 ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI founder in 3 cases

4 hours ago

More Stories From World