Canada Arrests Three Over Killing Of Sikh Activist: Media
Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Vancouver, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) Canadian police arrested three members of an alleged hit squad they believe was ordered by the Indian government to kill Sikh separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Vancouver last year, local media reported Friday.
The killing ignited a diplomatic firestorm between Ottawa and New Delhi, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last September publicly linking Indian intelligence to Nijjar's death.
India dismissed the charges as "absurd" and responded furiously, briefly curbing visas for Canadians and forcing Ottawa to withdraw diplomats.
Canadian broadcaster CBC, citing documents submitted in a western Canadian court, said the three arrested men are faced with first degree murder and conspiracy charges.
They are accused of being shooters, drivers and spotters on the day Nijjar was killed.
CBC said police were also investigating possible links to three more murders, including of an 11-year-old boy in Edmonton. Police are reportedly set to hold a press conference later Friday.
Nijjar, who immigrated to Canada in 1997 and became a Canadian citizen in 2015, advocated for a separate Sikh state carved out of India.
He was wanted by Indian authorities for alleged terrorism and conspiracy to commit murder.
In June last year he was shot dead by two masked assailants in the parking lot of a Sikh temple near the west coast city of Vancouver.
