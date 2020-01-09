(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne on Thursday conducted a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif during which he emphasized that Canada should be granted access to assist with the investigation of the Wednesday's deadly plane crash probe, a readout of the conversation said.

"Minister Champagne stressed the need for Canadian officials to be quickly granted access to Iran to provide consular services, help with identification of the deceased and take part in the investigation of the crash," the readout said.

On Wednesday morning, Ukrainian International Airlines (UIA) flight 752 crashed outside Tehran shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people on-board.

Sixty-three of them were Canadian nationals, but the Canadian authorities have said another 75 called Canada home.

The air disaster poses a challenge for Canadian officials, who are now tasked with repatriating the bodies and getting answers as to the cause of the crash.

During the telephone talks, Champagne also condemned Iran's missile strikes on bases in Iraq housing Canadian and US troops.

Canada has not had a diplomatic presence in Iran since 2012, when the government of then Prime Minister Steven Harper ended diplomatic relations between the two nations citing Iran's support for Syrian President Bashar Assad.