Canada Asks To Join WTO Talks On China's Recent Actions Against Lithuania, EU Goods

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2022 | 02:50 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2022) Canada has asked to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) talks on the ongoing trade dispute between China and Lithuania, Global Affairs Canada said.

"Canada has requested to join consultations as part of the EU's dispute with China at the WTO, in our interest in promoting and defending the multilateral trading system," Canada's Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Global Affairs Canada noted that Ottawa is concerned by China's trade action, opposes economic coercion and stands with like-minded countries.

The relations between China and Lithuania deteriorated after Taiwan opened an official representative office in Vilnius last November.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry lodged a protest to Lithuania and later downgraded bilateral relations to the level of charges d'affaires.

In late January, the European Union logged a case at the WTO accusing China of discriminatory trade practices against Lithuania, which infringe on WTO rules and hamper exports across the integrated European market. On Tuesday, the European Union appeal was joined by the United Kingdom, which accuses China of economic coercion.

The United States has also raised concerns over China not allowing Lithuanian goods into the country and also over rejecting Lithuanian import applications, and signaled to join the consultations at the WTO together with Australia and Taiwan.

