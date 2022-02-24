Canada Authorizes First Domestic Vaccine Against COVID-19 - Health Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) Canada has approved Medicago's vaccine against COVID-19, the first domestic vaccine to receive authorization, the country's Health Ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, Health Canada authorized Medicago's Covifenz COVID-19 vaccine for the prevention of COVID-19 in adults 18 to 64 years of age," Health Canada said in a statement.

"This is the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine developed by a Canadian-based company, and the first that uses a plant-based protein technology."

Clinical trials show the vaccine to be 71 percent effective against symptomatic infection and fully protects against severe illness, the statement said.

To date, Canada has approved six vaccines against COVID-19, including the ones produced by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Janssen and Novavax.