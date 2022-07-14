Canada Authorizes Moderna Vaccine for Children 6 Months to 5 Years - Health Authority

The Canadian government has given green light to the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in children between 6 months and 5 years of age, Health Canada said on Thursday

OTTAWA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) The Canadian government has given green light to the use of Moderna COVID-19 vaccines in children between 6 months and 5 years of age, Health Canada said on Thursday.

"Today, Health Canada authorized the use of the Moderna Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years of age. This is the first COVID-19 vaccine authorized in Canada for use in this age group and marks a milestone in Canada's response to COVID-19. As a result of this authorization, approximately 1.7 million children are now eligible for vaccination against COVID-19," the statement said.

After a "thorough" independent investigation by scientists, the health authority decided that health benefits of Moderna vaccines were greater than the possible hazards caused by them, thus authorizing two preliminary doses of 25 micrograms, to be administered at a four-week interval, the statement said.

In a bid for transparency with the Canadian public, Health Canada has also imposed on the pharmaceutical company, "terms and conditions" in which they must provide frequent updates on the vaccine's safety and efficacy, and disclosing any potential harm to this age group, the statement added.

On April 29, Health Canada received a formal application from Moderna to expand the admissible public, as people from 6-18 years had previously been authorized to receive the vaccine.