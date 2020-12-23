Canada Authorizes Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Agency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 11:20 PM
TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Canadian government has made a final decision to approve Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the nation's health agency said in a statement on Wednesday.
"Today, Health Canada authorized the second COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, manufactured by Moderna," the statement said.
The determination was made after a thorough review that lasted more than two months, the statement also said.
Health Canada explained in the statement the authorization represents a critical step in ensuring additional vaccines are available to all Canadians in all parts of the country.
"The different storage and handling requirements of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine mean that it can be distributed to isolated and remote communities, including the territories," the statement added.