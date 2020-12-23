UrduPoint.com
Canada Authorizes Moderna's Coronavirus Vaccine - Health Agency

Wed 23rd December 2020

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The Canadian government has made a final decision to approve Moderna's coronavirus vaccine, the nation's health agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, Health Canada authorized the second COVID-19 vaccine in Canada, manufactured by Moderna," the statement said.

The determination was made after a thorough review that lasted more than two months, the statement also said.

Health Canada explained in the statement the authorization represents a critical step in ensuring additional vaccines are available to all Canadians in all parts of the country.

"The different storage and handling requirements of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine mean that it can be distributed to isolated and remote communities, including the territories," the statement added.

