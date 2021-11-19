UrduPoint.com

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Ages 5-11

Canada authorizes Pfizer Covid vaccine for ages 5-11

Canada on Friday became the latest country to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine for children aged between five and 11-years-old, according to an official statement

"After a thorough and independent scientific review of the evidence, the department has determined that the benefits of this vaccine for children between five and 11 years of age outweigh the risks," said Health Canada.

