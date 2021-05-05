UrduPoint.com
Canada Authorizes Pfizer Covid Vaccine For Kids Age 12 And Up

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 09:21 PM

Canada authorizes Pfizer Covid vaccine for kids age 12 and up

Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so

Canada on Wednesday approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in children aged 12 years and up, becoming the first nation to do so.

"This is the first vaccine authorized in Canada for the prevention of Covid-19 in children and marks a significant milestone in Canada's fight against the pandemic," Health Canada chief medical advisor Supriya Sharma told a news conference.

Data from clinical trials show the vaccine is as safe for adolescents as it is for adults, she said.

