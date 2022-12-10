UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2022

Canada Authorizes Pfizer Omicron Booster Shot for Children 5-11 years - Health Canada

The use of Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent booster has been authorized in Canada for use on children between 5-11 years of age, the country's health authority said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The use of Pfizer-BioNTech Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent booster has been authorized in Canada for use on children between 5-11 years of age, the country's health authority said on Friday.

"Today, Health Canada authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster for use in children 5 to 11 years of age. This is the first bivalent COVID-19 booster authorized for use in this age group that targets the original COVID-19 strain and the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants," Health Canada's statement reads.

The decision to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech Comirnaty Omicron BA.4/BA.5 bivalent-adapted booster, comes after a "thorough and independent scientific review" of the provided evidence to Health Canada, the statement adds, saying it was found to be safe and effective.

On October 7, Health Canada approved the use of a Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 booster for people 12 and above, which also targets the BA.4/5 Omicron variants.

Although the newly approved bivalent-booster remains the same in content, Health Canada said the dose to be administered to children between 5-11 will be only a third of those given to people 12 years and older.

Health Canada continues to recommend that citizens stay up to date with their vaccines, stressing that it is the most effective protection tool against COVID-19-related illnesses, hospitalization, and consequent death.

