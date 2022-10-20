UrduPoint.com

Canada Awards $2.7Bln Clothing, Footwear Contract To Logistik Unicorp

Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Canada Awards $2.7Bln Clothing, Footwear Contract to Logistik Unicorp

Canada has awarded a contract worth up to C$3.7 billion ($2.7 billion) over 20 years to Logistik Unicorp to provide operational clothing and footwear to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), according to a release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Canada has awarded a contract worth up to C$3.7 billion ($2.7 billion) over 20 years to Logistik Unicorp to provide operational clothing and footwear to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), according to a release on Thursday.

"Today, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, announced that Logistik Unicorp based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, has been awarded a contract to provide operational clothing and footwear to the Canadian Armed Forces," the Department of National Defense said in the release.

The contract will include approximately 1,222 different items of clothing and footwear worn by CAF members during their deployments, including combat uniforms using Canadian Disruptive Pattern (CADPAT) camouflage; badges and insignias, footwear including combat boots, arid/hot weather boots, and mukluks; winter gear such as parkas, headwear and hand wear; and soldiers' personal equipment, such as sleeping bags and day packs.

This contract will deliver supplies for more than 160,000 people, including Regular and Reserve Force members, Canadian Rangers, Junior Rangers, search and rescue technicians, firefighters and cadets. This contract also contains provisions to enable the ad hoc procurement of equipment required for unexpected deployment operations - such as the immediate supply of Personal Protective Equipment during critical emergencies.

Related Topics

Weather Rangers Canada Billion

Recent Stories

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country ..

PMD forecast dry weather for most parts of country

1 minute ago
 10 beds to be allocated in pediatric surgery of al ..

10 beds to be allocated in pediatric surgery of all govt teaching hospitals: min ..

1 minute ago
 Australia Extends 35% Tariff on Russian, Belarusia ..

Australia Extends 35% Tariff on Russian, Belarusian Imports Until October 2023

1 minute ago
 Over 85% of Americans Say Healthcare Affordability ..

Over 85% of Americans Say Healthcare Affordability Important in Midterm Vote - P ..

2 minutes ago
 HR Minister Pirzada meets prime minister

HR Minister Pirzada meets prime minister

5 minutes ago
 Farhan Zaman sails into quarterfinals of CAS Int'l ..

Farhan Zaman sails into quarterfinals of CAS Int'l Squash Championship

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.