Canada Awards $2.7Bln Clothing, Footwear Contract to Logistik Unicorp

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Canada has awarded a contract worth up to C$3.7 billion ($2.7 billion) over 20 years to Logistik Unicorp to provide operational clothing and footwear to the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), according to a release on Thursday.

"Today, the Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand, announced that Logistik Unicorp based in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Quebec, has been awarded a contract to provide operational clothing and footwear to the Canadian Armed Forces," the Department of National Defense said in the release.

The contract will include approximately 1,222 different items of clothing and footwear worn by CAF members during their deployments, including combat uniforms using Canadian Disruptive Pattern (CADPAT) camouflage; badges and insignias, footwear including combat boots, arid/hot weather boots, and mukluks; winter gear such as parkas, headwear and hand wear; and soldiers' personal equipment, such as sleeping bags and day packs.

This contract will deliver supplies for more than 160,000 people, including Regular and Reserve Force members, Canadian Rangers, Junior Rangers, search and rescue technicians, firefighters and cadets. This contract also contains provisions to enable the ad hoc procurement of equipment required for unexpected deployment operations - such as the immediate supply of Personal Protective Equipment during critical emergencies.