Canada Backs Сalls For Further Investigation Into COVID-19 Origins - Trudeau

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 01:22 AM

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) Canada backs the calls for further investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus disease, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that his country's Intelligence Community (IC) has determined there is insufficient information to assess whether COVID-19 came from human contact with an infected animal or from a laboratory leak and ordered the IC to redouble efforts to investigate the matter and to report their findings to him in 90 days.

"We support the call by the United States and others to better understand the origins of COVID-19," Trudeau said.

Canada's position is not simply about "ensuring accountability" but also unwinding the underlying causes to prevent similar reoccurrences in the future, Trudeau added.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing intelligence data, that three laboratory employees in Wuhan, China, became sick in November 2019 with symptoms similar to COVID-19, which, according to the newspaper, should support the hypothesis that the virus could have originated there.

The first COVID-19 case was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, located in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Former US President Donald Trump blamed the outbreak on China and said he suspected it originated in the virology laboratory in Wuhan.

