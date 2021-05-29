Canada Backs ICAO Fact-Finding Probe Into Ryanair Incident - Transport Department

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) Canada backs the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO)'s probe into the grounding of Ryanair international flight in Minsk, Belarus, Transport Canada spokesperson Frederica Dupuis told Sputnik on Friday.

On Thursday, the ICAO Council launched a fact-finding investigation into allegations of Belarus violating flight security protocols by diverting the airplane, en route from Athens to Vilnius, over a false bomb threat.

"Canada supports the fact finding investigation by the ICAO on this troubling incident," Dupuis said in a statement, highlighting that Ottawa remains "extremely concerned" by the allegations.

In response to the incident, Ottawa has issued a warning to Canadian air operators advising them against flying in Belarusian airspace, she said.

While the ICAO probe will focus on Minsk's role in the incident, the Russian delegation - with the support of the Chinese and South African counterparts - argued during Thursday's urgent council meeting that a full investigation should be conducted into alleged interference on the part of the ICAO's Air Navigation and Legal Affairs and External Relations bureaus.

However, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy said in a press briefing on Friday that Moscow will not conduct its own investigation, instead throwing its support behind the ICAO investigation, while continuing to support Belarus.

The ICAO Council is urging member states and other stakeholders to collaborate with the investigation and is offering the assistance and expertise of the international body. ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu assured that the council has the full support of the Secretariat in its mission.

The international civil aviation body convened an urgent meeting of 36 diplomatic representatives in the ICAO Council to discuss Sunday's incident. The meeting was also attended by representatives of Belarus, Ireland, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine.