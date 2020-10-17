Canada, Baltic States Agree to Hold Annual Summit - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Canada will begin holding annual summits with the Baltic states as part of a broader effort to deepen engagement with European allies, Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said during a visit to Vilnius on Friday.

"We met with our Baltic foreign ministers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia ... we have agreed to hold an annual summit to discuss security issues but also trade opportunities and ways that we can work more together," Champagne told reporters on a conference call.

Canada's top diplomat said his country and the Baltic states have many shared values, adding that Ottawa seeks greater engagement with like-minded European allies on global issues.

"You will see Canada work more and more on key issues around the world," he said.

During his stop in Vilnius, Champagne also met with ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to discuss how Canada can further assist opposition efforts. Canada's foreign minister said that the discussion centered around technical assistance in Belarusian reform efforts.

The meeting with Tikhanovskaya comes a day after Ottawa imposed sanctions on 31 additional Belarusian officials just weeks announcing the first round of embargoes, which included the country's President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian Embassy in Ottawa denounced the sanctions as illegal and senseless, adding that Russia stands with Belarus to counter any hostile acts against the country.

On August 9, the Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Russia has also voiced concerns over foreign interference in the neighboring country.