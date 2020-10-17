UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Canada, Baltic States Agree To Hold Annual Summit - Foreign Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 01:30 AM

Canada, Baltic States Agree to Hold Annual Summit - Foreign Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Canada will begin holding annual summits with the Baltic states as part of a broader effort to deepen engagement with European allies, Canada's Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said during a visit to Vilnius on Friday.

"We met with our Baltic foreign ministers from Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia ... we have agreed to hold an annual summit to discuss security issues but also trade opportunities and ways that we can work more together," Champagne told reporters on a conference call.

Canada's top diplomat said his country and the Baltic states have many shared values, adding that Ottawa seeks greater engagement with like-minded European allies on global issues.

"You will see Canada work more and more on key issues around the world," he said.

During his stop in Vilnius, Champagne also met with ex-Belarusian presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to discuss how Canada can further assist opposition efforts. Canada's foreign minister said that the discussion centered around technical assistance in Belarusian reform efforts.

The meeting with Tikhanovskaya comes a day after Ottawa imposed sanctions on 31 additional Belarusian officials just weeks announcing the first round of embargoes, which included the country's President Alexander Lukashenko.

The Russian Embassy in Ottawa denounced the sanctions as illegal and senseless, adding that Russia stands with Belarus to counter any hostile acts against the country.

On August 9, the Belarusian opposition organized protests after disputing the results of the presidential election in which Lukashenko was reelected for a sixth term by winning 80 percent of the vote. The opposition insists that its candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, won the election.

Lukashenko has repeatedly accused Western nations of direct interference in the internal affairs of Belarus. Russia has also voiced concerns over foreign interference in the neighboring country.

Related Topics

Election World Russia Canada Vote Visit Ottawa Vilnius Estonia Belarus Lithuania Latvia August From Top Opposition

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

1 hour ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

1 hour ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

2 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

1 hour ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

1 hour ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.