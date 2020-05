Canada Bans 1,500 Types of Assault Weapons Effective Immediately - Trudeau

Effective immediately 1,500 models and variants of military-grade assault weapons are banned in Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on Friday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020)

"Today we are closing the market for military-grade assault weapons in Canada.

We are banning 1,500 models and variants of these firearms by way of regulation," Trudeau said in a press conference. "Effective immediately, it is no longer permitted to buy, sell, transport, import, or use military-grade assault weapons in this country."