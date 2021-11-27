Canada Bans Foreign Nationals That Traveled to Southern Africa in Last 14 Days - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Canada is banning entry of foreign nationals that have traveled to the southern Africa region over the last 14 days due to the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Friday.

"Today we are banning entry for foreign nationals that have travelled to Southern Africa in the last 14 days," Alghabra said via Twitter. "We will also make testing mandatory on all Canadians entering into Canada and having travelled to Southern Africa in the last 14 days."

Alghabra said in a press conference foreign nationals will be denied entry into Canada if in the last 14 days they visited the African countries Lesotho, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, and Mozambique.