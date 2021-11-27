UrduPoint.com

Canada Bans Foreign Nationals Who Traveled To Southern Africa In Last 14 Days - Minister

Sat 27th November 2021

Canada Bans Foreign Nationals Who Traveled to Southern Africa in Last 14 Days - Minister

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2021) Canada is banning entry of foreign nationals that have traveled to the southern Africa region over the last 14 days due to the emergence of the new Omicron coronavirus variant, Canadian Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Friday.

"Today we are banning entry for foreign nationals that have travelled to Southern Africa in the last 14 days," Alghabra said via Twitter. "We will also make testing mandatory on all Canadians entering into Canada and having travelled to Southern Africa in the last 14 days."

Alghabra said in a press conference foreign nationals will be denied entry into Canada if in the last 14 days they visited Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Namibia, and Mozambique.

Canada currently has no direct flights with the southern Africa region, Alghabra noted.

Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, Theresa Tam, said in the same press conference that laboratories in Canada have been alerted about the new Omicron variant and have searched for possible cases but as of Friday there is no indication of the new variant detected in the country.

On Thursday, the South African National Institute for Communicable Diseases confirmed that the new variant had been detected in 22 infected patients and demonstrated more mutations than any of its predecessors. The United States, the United Kingdom and many other countries began temporarily suspending travel with the southern African region.

South African Health Minister Joe Phaahla said preliminary data acquired by South African scientists does not prove that certified vaccines would not be effective against the new variant. He said that new mutations happen all the time and vaccines have proved to be the most effective way to protect people's health against the coronavirus despite any mutations. However, multiple vaccine makers said they are studying the new variant and may be able to make adjustments to their vaccines if needed to be effective against the new strain.

